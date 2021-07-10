Madhya Pradesh board to Evaluate Class 10 Students on Best-Of-Five Format

The Madhya Pradesh education board has announced a formula for calculating the marks of Class 10 students in the new academic session. According to the new strategy, the results of the students will be prepared on the basis of the best-of five formula. Students will be awarded marks on the basis of five subjects in which she has scored the highest. Even if a student passes in five subjects and fails in one subject, the student will be declared as passed and promoted to Class 11.

This system too comes with its share of disadvantages. It is speculated that most students would pay less attention to difficult subjects and read the simpler ones and pass the class. This is the reason why the state education minister Inder Singh Parmar was initially not in favour of starting this system. However, since the board exams are being cancelled from the past two academic sessions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the system had to be launched in order to protect the future of the students.

According to the system, if a student receives the same number of marks in any two subjects, the result will be prepared on the basis of subject order.

Besides, any regular or private student who has failed the exam will be given an opportunity to appear in a special exam that will be held later in the year. Those who have passed the class but still wish to improve their percentage can appear for a supplementary test for the paper they have failed.

The decision comes after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the formula to tabulate Class 10 results. According to the board, the academic session of 2021-22 of Class 10 will be divided into two terms with approximately 50% syllabus in each Term 1 and Term 2.

