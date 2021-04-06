Madhya Pradesh Gives Options of Online, From-Home Exams to Classes 9 to 12

The Madhya Pradesh government has given students an option to choose the mode of their exams. Students will have the freedom to opt for online or offline exams, as per their preference. This rule will be applicable for final exams for classes 9 and 11 and pre-board for classes 10 and 12. Most boards including CBSE, CISCE, Maharashtra Board among others are holding exams in offline mode.

For students of classes, 9 and 11 who opt to take the final year exams in offline mode will have to take exams from home. Students will be distributed question papers from local schools which they will have to solve at home and submit to their schools. These relaxations are available as a one-time measure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All the government schools will hold written exams from home and private schools will have the options to chose between the two. For practical exams, the schools will have to follow the guidelines issued by their respective boards, the MPBSE Education department said in its latest circular.

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) had earlier revised its board exam schedule. The class 10 and 12 exams which were scheduled to be held in April will now be held in May. Class 10 exams, however, will begin on April 30. The postponement was announced because of the increasing COVID-19 cases. As per the official notification, the result of class 10 and class 12 will be announced by the first week of July.

