Madhya Pradesh Govt Cancels Summer Vacation for Teachers For Panchayat Polls

The School Education Department of Madhya Pradesh has cancelled the summer vacation for the government school teachers. The vacations began on May 1 and were slated to continue till June 9 but were cancelled after an executive order on May 27. The decision comes in the backdrop of the Madhya Pradesh State Election Commission announcing the dates of the panchayat polls.

Government school teachers in the state are deployed during the elections, and the cancellation of the summer vacation is intended to ramp up the poll preparations. The Madhya Pradesh poll body had approached the school education department to cancel the summer vacation for teachers so that training could begin without delay.

The summer vacation for students will continue as per the schedule. The academic session in MP schools will resume on June 15.

The elections will be held in three phases beginning next month. The nomination for panchayat polls in MP will begin on May 30. While the first phase of polling will be conducted on June 25, the second and third phases of polling will be held on July 1 and July 8. The counting of votes will be done on July 8, 11, 14 and 15 for different posts from panch to district panchayat members.

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary education (MPBSE) is set to conduct supplementary exams for students who could not clear class 10 and class 12 exams. While Class 12 exams will start on June 20, supplementary papers for Class 10 are slated to begin on 21. The exams will be held in a single shift between 9 am to 12 pm.

MPBSE announced its board exam result for classes 10 and 12 on April 29. Out of nearly 9 lakh students who had appeared for the board’s class 12 exams, 72.72 per cent were declared passed. The passing percentage in Class 10 was much lower at 59.54 per cent. Candidates need to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in every subject to clear Madhya Pradesh board exams.

