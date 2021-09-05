Madhya Pradesh Govt Honours 27 Academicians as Part of State Level Teacher's Award

The Madhya Pradesh state government has awarded 27 academicians to honour them with the state-level Teachers Award 2021 for their outstanding performance. The MP School Education Department has announced the same through its official Twitter handle.

The DSE has tweeted, “27 teachers honored for doing excellent work in state-level teacher function.” The award ceremony was conducted today on Teacher’s Day, September 5 in a virtual ceremony.

Teachers from various districts who have excelled in the field of teachings are selected for the state-level teacher award. The selected teachers will be awarded shawls, shrifals, citations, and Samman Nidhi of Rs 25,000.

Among several applications received online, the state-level selection committee has selected the 27 teachers for the state-level teacher award on the recommendation of the District Selection Committee.

The shortlisted teachers for the state-level teacher’s award include Pooja Saxena of Indore, Dr Chitrarekha Jain of Ujjain, Babita Mishra from Rajgarh, Ajay Kumar Singhi, Ajay Kumar Singhi, Senior Secondary Teacher, Dindori, Prashant Kumar Sahu from Balaghat, Shri Gaurishankar Patel from Barwani, Anil Prabodh Mishra, Mamta Gohar of Betul, Vandana Pandey of Bhopal and Sachin Kumar Dwivedi of Chhatarpur among others.

The state government also awarded Shakti Patel, a secondary teacher of government high school, Mand in Bichiya development block of Mandla district was presented a shawl, sriphal, citation, and a check of Rs 11 thousand honorarium from the state government. He has also been awarded the National Teacher Award 2021 by President Kovind.

“The teacher is a personality who takes the students from darkness to light and brings a positive change in life, following the eternal tradition of India, not limited to teaching and writing," Education Minister Parmar said while addressing the event.

