Madhya Pradesh Govt Offers Free Admission to COVID-19 Orphans, Selection Based on Lottery

The Madhya Pradesh school education department is offering free admissions to students who have been orphaned due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This will be applicable for both government and private schools. The selection of these students will be done on the basis of an online lottery. The lottery will be conducted on July 6.

The application process for the facility will begin on June 10 and conclude on June 30.

On May 13, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced a pension of Rs 5,000 per month for children who have lost their parents or guardians in the coronavirus pandemic. He also added that such children will be given free education and free ration. Reassuring them, he added that they need not worry as they are now the children of the state.

Several state governments have offered relaxations afeter the Women and Child Welfare Ministry cautioned against panic created over children orphaned due to Covid fatalities. The Centre has sanctioned Rs 10 lakh to each district to help children orphaned by Covid, either through counselling or other means. This is in addition to other schemes available for the welfare of children.

