Madhya Pradesh High Court Recruitment for 83 Posts, Graduates Can Apply

Madhya Pradesh High Court has notified recruitment for various posts on its official website. In total, 22 vacancies have been announced for personal assistants and 61 vacancies for horticulturists, junior judicial assistants, and stenographers.

The online application process for horticulturists, junior judicial assistants, and stenographers was started on July 30 while the online application for personal assistant will begin on August 17. The application forms will be available till August 30 while the correction window will remain open from September 3 to 5.

MP HC various post recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Educational Qualification: For the post of horticulturist, graduation in horticulture or agriculture with specialization in horticulture is required. For junior judicial assistants, stenographers, and personal assistants, applicants must hold a graduate degree in any subject from a recognised university.

Age limit: The upper age limit is 35 years for horticulturists and junior judicial assistants and 40 years for stenographers and PA. In addition, the candidates must have obtained a one-year computer application certificate from any institution recognized by the MP government.

MP HC recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the online official portal for MPHC

Step 2: Next, click on the recruitment tab and go to the application link for the respective recruitments

Step 3: Next, register yours;f by using a valid mobile number, email id, and other details

Step 4: Once done, save the login credentials and fill in the remaining part of the MPHC application form

Step 5: Upload the required documents and pay the application fee of Rs 922.

Step 6: Once submitted, download a copy of it for future reference.

MPHC various post recruitment: Selection process

The selection of candidates for the post of horticulturist will be done on the basis of a written test of 100 marks followed by an interview of 30 marks. While those applying for junior judicial assistants and stenographers will have to undergo only a written test of 100 marks. The candidates who will apply for PA will be selected on the basis of a preliminary exam of 100 marks followed by the main examination of 100 marks.

