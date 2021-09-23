Madhya Pradesh Makes Planting a Sapling Mandatory for College Degree

The Higher Education Department of Madhya Pradesh has taken a new initiative to promote plantations across the state and connect students to the environment. They have made it mandatory for college students to plant a sapling in order to receive their degree.

The Jansampark, MP, has shared the information through a tweet. They have tweeted that college students will get degrees only after planting saplings. They have also shared that even if half of the total 11 lakh students plant a sapling each, more than 5 lakh saplings will be planted across the state. The tweet reads, “The aim of the Higher Education Department is to connect students with the environment and make them understand the importance of trees and plants.”

Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav informed that a module is being prepared to promote this initiative and make youth aware of the importance of the environment. This initiative will also connect youth to the environment and make them understand the importance of plants.

As reported, the students will have to share a selfie after planting a sapling and send it to their respective college management. They will also be required to take care of the saplings after planting them.

The DHE has also instructed all universities and colleges across the state to adopt at least one village. Around 1000 villages have been adopted so far. This will not only inculcate the spirit of social service among the students but also help them to get acquainted with the rural environment and lifestyle.

The institutes adopting a village will be required to promote cleanliness and awareness campaigns on health education and other social activities. The colleges with more than 1000 students will be considered one unit and will have to adopt at least one village. Those with more than 5000 students can adopt at least 4-5 villages for this initiative.

