Madhya Pradesh to Allow Covid Positive Students to Appear for Board Exams 2022

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has already announced the board exam dates for classes 10 and 12 students. The board has now allowed students to give exams even if they have tested positive for Covid-19. A separate room will be created in every exam centre for the infected students. As many as 18 lakh candidates will appear for the 10th and 12th board exams in the state.

The class 12 exam is scheduled to begin from February 17 with English and will continue till March 12 with Sanskrit. While the class 10 exam will be conducted between February 18 to March 10. The detailed MPBSE board exams 2022 datesheet is available at mpbse.nic.in. The exams will be held from 10 am to 1 pm.

MPBSE has already conducted the pre-board exams for both classes 10 and 12 in the take-home mode. Students took the question papers home from their respective schools and wrote the answers. After filling in the responses they submitted them to schools. The pre-boards started on January 20 for class 10 students up till January 28 and till January 31 for class 12 students.

As per the guidelines released by the MPBSE earlier, the board exams will be conducted amid strict Covid-19 protocols. Students will have to wear masks and will have to sit further apart from each other than usual to maintain social distancing rules.

The exam timings have also been changed. The exams will start at 10 am and will conclude at 1 pm. Earlier, the exams used to be conducted from 9 am to noon. The MPBSE class 10 theory exam will be for 80 marks and class 12 theory will be for 70 marks. The remaining marks will be for practicals and internal assessments.

MPBSE has also released the examination date sheet for classes 9 and 11. Starting from March 16, the exams for class 9 will go on till April 12. The exams for class 11 will be held between March 16 to April 13. All exams will be conducted in the morning shift between 8:30 to 11:30 am. Students will have to report to their allotted halls by 8 am and, no entry shall be permitted after 8:15 am.

