Madhya Pradesh NEET 2021 Counselling to Begin Soon, Here's All You Need To Know

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh is likely to begin the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 counselling for the undergraduate medical and dental admissions soon. The DME will publish the college-wise opening and closing rank for MP NEET 2021 counselling on its official website at dme.mponline.gov.in.

Once the merit list will be released, the candidates will be required to register themselves with the given schedule to participate in MP NEET counselling. DME conducts the NEET counselling only for 85 per cent state quota seats. The detailed schedule for Madhya Pradesh NEET 2021 counselling will be released soon. Here is all you need to know about MP NEET UG counselling 2021.

MP NEET 2021: Counselling Process

Step 1: Candidates will first require to complete the counselling registration by visiting the official portal.

Step 2: Once, the registration is done, the candidates will be further required to complete the choice entry and choice locking on the basis of their NEET score and rank.

Step 3: The DME will release a seat allotment list where candidates will be allotted seats based on their performance in the NEET, their preferences, and seat availability.

Step 4: Those who are willing to go with the allotted seat, will have to complete the seat acceptance process by paying the required fee.

Step 5: After seat acceptance payment, the students will be issued with a provisional admission letter.

Step 6: The last step is reporting to the allotted college and completing the remaining admission process.

MP NEET counselling 2021: Documents Required

Aspirants must keep ready the original as well as a copy of these documents for the counselling process:

NEET result 2021

— NEET 2021 admit card

— Affidavit of not being the domicile of stated other than MP

— Domicile certificate

— Class 10 mark sheet

— Class 12 mark sheet

— Caste/category certificate

— Provisional admission letter

-MP NEET-UG Counselling form

Top Medical Colleges In Madhya Pradesh

Here are some of the top medical colleges in MP which students can apply for:

— MGMMC Indore - Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College

— Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College and Hospital, Jabalpur

— Gajra Raja Medical College, Gwalior

— Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal

— Government Ashtang Ayurved College, Indore

— Bundelkhand Medical College, Sagar

— Government College of Dentistry, Indore

— Shyam Shah Medical College, Rewa

— Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Medical College, Vidisha

— Government Medical College, Ratlam

Meanwhile, NTA too is likely to begin the NEET 2021 counselling for 15 per cent quota soon. The agency has provided the All India Rank (AIR) to all the candidates and the central will next prepare a merit list based on the ranks of the students and availability of seats.

