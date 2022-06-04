Madhya Pradesh Open School 10th Exams Begin, Check Schedule, Know Important Guidelines

The Madhya Pradesh State Open School (MPSOS) exams for class 10 have commenced today, June 4. The board had released the exam schedule for the class 10 exams earlier. Candidates can check the exam dates and timetable through the official website of MPSOS — mpsos.nic.in. The timing for all the exams is from 8 am to 11 am.

The MPSOS class 10 exams started today and will conclude on June 20. The first exam for class 10 students on June 4 is science. This is followed by social science exam on June 6 and then home science paper on June 7. Students will have their last paper, which is Urdu on June 20.

MPSOS 10th Exam 2022: How to Download Admit Card

Step 1: Visit the official website of Madhya Pradesh State Open School (MPSOS)

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Admit Card’ then select ‘Admit Card Open School Exam June 2022.

Step 3: Select ‘Generate Admit Card’ and proceed to fill your roll number in the box.

Step 4: Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the admit card and bring a printout to the exam hall.

MPSOS 10th Exam 2022: Important guidelines

Students must carry their admit cards to the examination centre. No student will be allowed to enter the examination hall without the admit card. Students are advised to reach the examination centre well before the reporting time to avoid last-minute rush. Carry necessary stationery to the exam hall. Students Must follow all COVID-19 protocols and wear a mask.

Students will be given three hours to write the exam. Students who had filled applications for MPSOS class 10 exams 2022 between March 1, 2021 and August 31, 2021 are eligible to appear in the exams. In addition, students who had applied between September 1, 2021 and March 31, 2022 under the credit scheme or any other scheme can also write the exams.

