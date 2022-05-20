Madhya Pradesh Principal Commits Suicide at Govt-run School in Shahdol

A principal of a government-run school allegedly committed suicide in his chamber at the institution in Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol district, police said on Thursday. D P Singh (55), the principal of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalala in Mau, allegedly hanged himself using a rope in his chamber on Wednesday evening, Beohari police station in-charge Sudeep Soni said. The reason behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained, he said.

Singh’s family members rushed him to Beohari community health centre, where doctors declared him dead, following which the staff and his family took him to Shahdol medical college hoping that he will survive, but he was again declared dead, the official said. An autopsy was conducted and the body was handed over to the family, he said, adding that further probe is underway.

Disclaimer: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

