Madhya Pradesh School Reopening Decision to be Taken After Consulting Experts: CM Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said the decision on reopening schools in the state will be taken after consultation with experts and review of the COVID-19 situation. The state government had on January 14 ordered the closure of schools and hostels for Classes 1 to 12 till January 31 in the wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases at that time.

The CM, while reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the state on Saturday, said COVID-19 cases were coming down in the state, including major cities like Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, and Gwalior. Very few coronavirus patients are admitted to hospitals. The decision on opening schools will be taken after considering the COVID-19 situation in other states. Experts will be consulted. Schools will be opened only after full deliberation, Chouhan said.

There is a possibility that COVID-19 cases will come down by February 15, he said. Though there is nothing to worry about, the administration should continue to adopt COVID-19-appropriate behaviour and follow the mandatory requirement of wearing masks, the CM said.

Health officials informed during the meeting that 72 COVID-19 patients were currently admitted on oxygen beds, while 150 were admitted in the Intensive Care Units (ICUs) in the state. On Saturday, Madhya Pradesh reported 8,678 new COVID-19 cases, raising the state’s infection tally to 9,50,134, while five more deaths pushed the toll to 10,607, a health department official earlier said.

