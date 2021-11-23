Madhya Pradesh Schools Reopening with 100% Capacity, Vaccination, Parental Consent Must

Madhya Pradesh will reopen schools with 100 per cent capacity for classes 1 to 12. On November 22, the Deputy Secretary of School Education Department issued an order notifying school reopening.

Even as the physical classes will function at full capacity, the state government will continue to broadcast educational material on Doordarshan and the designated WhatsApp groups.

The schools have been given the liberty to make their own decision on online classes as per the requirement. But for teachers, staff, and other stakeholders who will be visiting the campuses, it is mandatory to have double dose vaccination. Students above 18 years of age are also asked to be vaccinated before entering the campus.

At present, almost 50 per cent of youths above 18 years are vaccinated with both doses. The state government aims to meet the full vaccination target by December 31. Nearly 91.6 per cent have been vaccinated with the first dose in Madhya Pradesh.

MP School reopening decision was taken in wake of the decreasing COVID-19 cases in the state. But, the education department in its order has clearly stated that parents’ consent is necessary for students to attend on-campus physical classes in schools. To attend schools, students need to submit a no-objection certificate, which has to be approved or signed by their parents, to attend physical classes.

In the notice, the schools were advised to consider the education department’s order to tackle a situation wherein COVID-19 case/s are found inside the campus. It was mentioned that government holds all the rights to revise the COVID-19 guidelines on MP School Reopening, as the situation evolves.

After the outbreak of novel coronavirus last year, all educational institutions resorted to online classes and physical campuses have not been resumed in offline mode with 100 per cent capacity since then. There are about 1.5 lakh schools in the state, and the decision will impact 1 crore 30 lakh students from classes 1 to 12.

