Madhya Pradesh Schools to Reopen with Full Capacity, Govt Likely to Issue Order Today

Madhya Pradesh government is likely to reopen schools for all classes with full capacity. The state government is expected to announce the dates today along with Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs). The school department had sent a proposal to open the school with full capacity to Cheif Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan earlier. There are about 1.5 lakh schools in the state, and the decision will impact 1 crore 30 lakh students from classes 1 to 12.

Meanwhile, Bhopal has already reopened schools with 50 per cent capacity. There are about 1800 schools in the city including 1100 government, private schools under the Madhya Pradesh board, about 350 CBSE schools, and 78 schools affiliated to other boards.

Also read| Delhi Schools to Remain Closed Till Further Orders Due to Air Pollution

The MP School Education Department had said that the govt will make vaccination compulsory for reopening schools and colleges. “Schools-colleges, coaching, cinema halls and restaurants will open at full capacity. The decision was taken by the state government after the corona infection was controlled. Malls, swimming pools will all open, vaccination is also mandatory,” the department tweeted.

The education department had directed schools, colleges, and other educational institutions to ensure that the students above 18, as well as teaching and non-teaching staff, are vaccinated with both doses of Covid-19 vaccines. At present, almost 50 per cent of youths above 18 years are vaccinated with both doses. The state government aims to meet the full vaccination target by December 31. Nearly 91.6 per cent have been vaccinated with the first dose in Madhya Pradesh.

Read| Prolonged School Closures Due to Covid-19 Pose Threat to Gender Equality: UNSECO

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh Board Of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will conduct the class 10 and class 12 board exams from February 12 to March 20 next year. For the class 10 exams, 80 marks will be assigned to theory, and the remaining 20 marks will be for practical or project work. For the class 12 board exams, 30 marks will be for the practical examination and 70 marks for the theory portion. The practical examinations for both classes will also begin with theory examinations from February 12 and will continue till March 31.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.