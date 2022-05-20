Madhya Pradesh State Engineering Services, Dental Surgeon Exams Postponed for 1954 Posts

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has postponed its state engineering services exam — Madhya Pradesh PSC State Service Exam or MPPSC SES 2022 as well as the dental surgeon exam. The exams were slated to be held on May 22 at various centres in the state. The recruitment is slated to fill 1932 posts in engineering services across various government departments of Madhya Pradesh and 22 vacancies for dental surgeons.

The decision to defer the exam dates comes in the backdrop of an MP High Court order on May 17 that directed PSC to modify the online application process of SES to allow non-MP domicile candidates to also appear in the exam. After hearing a petition filed by a resident of Uttar Pradesh, the high court also asked the commission to extend the application dates if required.

MPPSC had already released the admit cards for the exams on May 17. An order carrying details of the new exam dates will soon be issued by the commission. Candidates who have applied for the recruitment can log on to the MPPSC official website at mppsc.mp.gov.in to check the order regarding the postponement of the exam.

Earlier, MPPSC had reopened the online application window for the state service preliminary exam-2021 and state forest service exam-2021 after abolishing the mandatory requirement of employment exchange registration for non-MP domicile candidates. Applicants were given a second chance to apply for the exams from May 2 to 11.

Candidates from other states can appear in the MPPSC exam, however, they had to register with employment exchange offices in MP mandatorily, following a 2019 order. MPPSC state service preliminary exam-2021 and state forest service exam-2021 are slated to be held on June 19.

