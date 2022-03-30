Madhya Pradesh TET Answer Key Released at peb.mp.gov.in, How to Raise Objection

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the answer key for the state Teacher’s Eligibility Test (MPTET) 2020 on its official website at peb.mp.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download the answer key using their login details such as application number and password. The exam was held on March 5.

Candidates can also raise objections against the MPTET answer key 2020 by paying a fee of Rs 50 per question. The last date to challenge the answer key is April 1. After that the link to raise objection will be disabled by the MP Board. Thereafter, the final answer key will be prepared for evaluation and final result by board.

MPTET answer key 2020: How to check and raise objections

Step 1: Log on to the official MPPEB website

Step 2: Click on the answer key link for MP TET. You will be redirected to a new page

Step 3: Enter required credentials such as application number as per admit card

Step 4: Your MP TET 2020 answer key will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the same

Step 6: If you want to raise objection, click the link for the same

Step 7: Select question which you want to raise objection to

Step 8: Raise objection, submit

Step 9: Pay the fees

Step 10: Save and download for for future use

MPTET is an eligibility test conducted by Madhya Pradesh Vyapam, through which the eligibility of a candidate is assessed for the recruitment of teachers in primary government schools.

Meanwhile, the MPTET question paper was allegedly leaked and students who had scored low marks were shortlisted for the recruitment exam. Several candidates have said there were anomalies in the teacher recruitment exams. A group of students held a protest outside the MP Professional Examination Board earlier. Candidates from Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Vidisha, and others, demanded a probe into the exam and wanted it to be canceled.

