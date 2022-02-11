Madhya Pradesh to Become First State to Offer MBBS in Hindi

Madhya Pradesh government is all set to introduce curriculum for medical students in Hindi. With this, it will become the first-state in the country to impart education to MBBS students in the Hindi language.

On Tuesday, Madhya Pradesh’s Medical Education Minister, Vishwas Sarang told Live Hindustan that the preparations are underway to start teaching MBBS courses to students through the Hindi medium in the state. The curriculum change will be initiated in the state from the Government Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal.

Further, he informed that a 14-member high-level committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of Madhya Pradesh Medical Education Director Dr Jiten Shukla. The committee will prepare an action plan for building the MBBS syllabus in Hindi and will give its report on the matter soon.

On Republic Day this year, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, had announced to provide all medical education including MBBS through the Hindi medium in the state. The step was taken keeping in mind the students who study through Hindi till senior secondary level and suddenly, switch to English during their medical studies.

Soon after this the Medical Education Department of the state started working towards implementing the Hindi curriculum. Gandhi Medical College in Bhopal is the first college to implement the syllabus. The instructions have been given to the college by the department. From the next academic session, the classes of the MBBS course will be conducted in the Hindi language along with English.

In the first phase of the plan, teachers will use the Hindi language as much as possible during their class lectures. In the second phase, supplementary reference books of three subjects - Anatomy, Physiology and Bio-Chemistry will be available to MBBS first-year students in the Hindi language. Various committees have been formed to carry out this action plan.

