Madhya Pradesh to Hold Open-Book Exams for UG, PG classes

The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to cancel the written exams to be held in universities and colleges in the state due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. Now, the students in higher education institutes will be appearing for open book exams. The decision was taken after a meeting with state higher education minister Mohan Yadav and chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Students can go to their nearest collection center to appear for an exam or get the relevant materials. Detailed instructions will be issued by respective colleges or universities. The move is aimed to “save students and their families" amid rising cases of the pandemic across India, said Yadav.

Madhya Pradesh School Education Department has canceled the final examination of classes 9 and 11. The government had announced to hold open book exams for classes 9 and 11, however, the idea was scrapped later and the exams were completely canceled. Students will now be passed on internal assessment. The state has also postponed the exams for classes 10 and 12.

For the board exams scheduled to be held this year, MP Board has curtailed the syllabus by 30 per cent. Further, the board has increased the number of one-mark questions or MCQs from 10 per cent to 30 per cent. The relaxation has been announced due as the schools had remained shut throughout the year as one of the measures to curb the COVID-19 pandemic. Though classes were imparted through online mode.

This year MPBSE will limit the number of long-form questions. This is being done to make exams more application-based as mentioned in NEP 2020. The most lengthy questions will be for five marks in which the upper word limit will be about 200 words.

