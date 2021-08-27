Madhya Pradesh to Reopen Schools for Classes 6 to 12 from Sept 1 with 50% Capacity

Madhya Pradesh government will reopen schools for students enrolled in classes 6 to 12. Schools will be allowed to fill batch with 50 per cent capacity to curb overcrowding. Schools will be open amid strict COVID-19 guidelines. The decision came after a meeting headed by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Presently classes from 9 to 12 are allowed with restrictions.

Private schools in the state were demanding the reopening of schools for all classes. The private schools have announced to hold protests across the state from September 2. There are around 45,000 private schools affiliated with the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE). They are demanding the state government to allow the reopening of schools for all classes in compliance with Covid-19 safety protocols and guidelines.

State Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar said the decision on resumption of physical classes for the students of 1 to 8 would be taken after consultations with the Department of Home and Health department of the state.

