Madhya Pradesh Youth can now Prepare for Vyapam Sub Engineer Exams on Vi App

Now applying for exams and even preparing for them will be easier, with the help of Vi app. The newly launched app has new features through which students can apply for exams and even prepare for them. The new feature will be an advantage for students from Madhya Pradesh as, through the Vi app, applying for Vyapam Sub Engineer Exams is going to be easier.

Further, Telecom player, Vi in partnership with Pariksha is offering access to the preparatory test series material for the Vyapam Sub Engineer exams scheduled on September 24, 2022 for the youth of Madhya Pradesh. The jobs & Education section on the Vi App helps candidates prepare for more than 150 government jobs exams across the country.

How to get the test material from Vi App?

The Vyapam Sub Engineer test series on Vi App, aims to help students prepare for over 3500 openings for the Sub Engineer post in Madhya Pradesh. Here is the step-by-step guide to avail the Vyapam Sub Engineer test material on the Vi app:

Step 1: Log in to Vi app through your Vi number

Step 2: Click on the ‘Vi Jobs & Education’ option

Step 3: Select ‘Sarkaari Naukri’ option

Step 4: Fill your profile details and select ‘Vyapam Sub Engineer’

Step 5: Choose from the courses

The telecom provider have announced that Vi is offering one month free subscription to ‘Pariksha Pass’ to the aspirants of Central/State government jobs. This also includes unlimited mock tests for more than 150 exams in various categories such as State Selection Commission, Banking, Teaching, Defense, Railways etc. At the end of the trial period, users can continue learning on the platform at a nominal subscription fee of Rs. 249 per annum.

Additionally, the telecom player has also launched multiplayer and competitive gaming content under the umbrella of Vi Games on the Vi App. Launched in partnership with Maxamtech Digital Ventures, Vi Games now offers 40+ popular, competitive and highly skilled multiplayer games such as Express Ludo, Quiz Master, Solitaire King, Golden Goal and Cricket League.

