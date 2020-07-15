Madhyamik Result 2020 at wbbse.org: WB Board 10th Results to be Declared Shortly; When and Where to Check

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2020 | The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education will release the WBBSE Matric Result 2020 today, whereas the WBBSE Class 12 Result will be declared on Friday (July 17). The West Bengal Board Class 10 Result 2020 will be announced on the official website of the WBBSE at wbbse.org and wbresults.nic.in anytime soon.

Students can follow News18 Live Blog for all frequent updates related to WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2020.

This year, the WBBSE Madhyamik Board exams were conducted between February 18 to 27. While the exams finished before the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the evaluation process was delayed due to the pandemic. Around 10 lakh students had appeared for Class 10 West Bengal Madhyamik Exam 2020.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the West Bengal Class 10 Board Results 2020 will be announced through a virtual press conference, followed by the declaration of result on the official websites. To avoid the spread of the virus, students are requested to not come to the school for collecting their mark-sheets. The parents can collect marksheets on behalf of their children by bringing the valid student admit card and registration certificate.

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2020: When and Where to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of the WBBSE board at wbresults.nic.in or wbbse.org

Step 2: Click on the link to check ‘West Bengal Madhyamik result 2020’

Step 3: Log in using your credentials and details

Step 4: WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2020 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Verify your score and download the marksheet

It is to be noted that each student is required to score at least 25 per cent marks in each subject to pass the WB Madhyamik or Class 10 exam.