Madhyamik Result 2020 Today: WB Board 10th Results to be Released by WBBSE at wbresults.nic.in, Check via SMS

WB Madhyamik Result 2020 | The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is set to announce the WB Madhyamik Result 2020 today (July 15, Wednesday) at 9:30 am. The news for the result declaration was confirmed by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who also extended her warm wishes to all the class 10 students ahead of the WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2020.

The West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2020 will be available on wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.org, examresults.net.

“I congratulate those whose results will be announced tomorrow. Some students may not do well. I want to tell them in advance there is no reason to lose hope. They should prepare themselves and appear for the examination again,” said CM Banerjee on Tuesday.

Candidates are advised to keep their hall ticket number handy at the time of result checking as they will be asked to enter their details. In case, a student has lost the hall ticket then he/she is advised to download it from the official website or get in touch with school officials immediately.

Apart from the online mode, the WBBSE 10th Result 2020 can also be accessed via SMS services. All candidates are advised to follow the instructions to check their score. A candidate need to score a minimum of 33% to clear West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2020.

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2020: How to check via SMS service

Step 1: Open the message application on your device

Step 2: Tap on new message icon

Step 3: Enter WB10 (space) ROLL NUMBER

Step 4: Cross-check the details

Step 5: Click on send option

Step 6: Type 56263 and tap on send

Now, wait patiently for a few minutes. The result will be sent to the mobile number shortly.

WB Madhyamik Result 2020: How to check and download marksheet

Step 1: Visit the official website of WBBSE at wbresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for WBBSE Class 10 Results

Step 3: Log in using the required details and submit

Step 4: Your WBBSE Madhyamik Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the marksheet and save it

This year, close to 10 lakh students have appeared for Class 10 examination in the state of West Bengal. The WB Madhyamik Result 2020 will be announced without any merit list due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The examination were conducted from February 18 to February 27.