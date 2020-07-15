Madhyamik Result 2020: West Bengal Board Releases WBBSE Madhyamik Result; List of Websites to Check Scores

Madhyamik Result 2020 | The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has announced that WB Board Class 10 result today. Over 10 lakh students appeared for Class 10 exams can check their WB Madhyamik Result 2020 by visiting the official website of the WBBSE at wbbse.org. This year, a total of 86.34 per cent students have passed the West Bengal Madhyamik Result. However, there is a possibility that the official website will hang due to sudden increase in traffic and many students may have to wait to see their result.

Students can also check their results directly here.

Other websites for checking WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2020

In case the official website of the Board stops working for some time, students may visit these following websites for checking their result. The websites are examresults.net, wbresults.nic.in, wb.allresults.nic.in and indiaresults.com.

How to check West Bengal Madhyamik Result

Step 1: Go to the website of WBBSE at wbbse.org

Step 2: Click on the link for Class 10 results

Step 3: Login by providing details like roll number

Step 4: WB Madhyamik Board Result 2020 will appear on the screen

WBBSE Madhyamik exams 2020 were held from 18 to 27 February. This year, more than 10 lakh students appeared for Class 10 exams.

"Madhyamik examinations were held in entirety before Covid-19 struck. The results will be released tomorrow along with the merit list,” said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

In order to pass Class 10 exams, students need to score at least 25 per cent marks. Those who will not get through the exams will be allowed to take supplementary examinations.

In 2019, around 10.6 lakh students took the Class 10 exams and the overall passing percentage was 86.07.

The Chief Minister also announced the date for WB Uccha Madhyamik Result 2020. It will be released on July 17.

The Board will announce the result for higher secondary without holding exams. The pending exams were scheduled to take place on 2,6 and 8 July, but could not be conducted due to rising cases of Covid-19.