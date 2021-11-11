Madras HC Allows Transgender People to Seek Reservation in Jobs

The Madras High Court on Tuesday allowed the members of the transgender community to insist the government or concerned authorities give reservations in employment. The first bench of Chief Justice Sanjiv Banerjee and Justice P D Audikeswalu granted the permission while disposing of public interest litigation filed by Grace Banu Ganesan.

The petition asked to give directions to the registrar general of the High Court to carry out a special recruitment drive for the transgender community along with a one percent reservation in the vacancies to be filled by them.

A recent notification of the Madras High Court was also cited in the petition. Responding to this, the Registrar General said that no application has been received from any third gender person.

“It is disposed of without affecting the petitioner and the rights of the members of the third gender to insist on a reservation in future recruitment processes,” the bench said.

The bench further noted that per the rule of reservation provided under the Tamil Nadu Government Servants (Conditions of Service) Act, 2016, applications were invited from third gender candidates who did not possess any community certificate, and it was indicated that they would be considered as a most backward class as per a GO issued by the relevant department of the State on April 6, 2015.

