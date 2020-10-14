Madras University Releases Final Semester Results for UG, PG Courses at unom.ac.in; Check Here

Madras University Result 2020 | The University of Madras has declared the final semester exam results for undergraduate and post graduate professional degree courses. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website.

The ongoing COVID-19 situation had forced the varsity to hold its final semester exams in an online mode. The university had directed affiliated colleges to conduct the undergraduate and postgraduate examinations in the pen and paper mode where the students had to download the question paper and upload the answer sheets once they had finished writing the exam. A total of 12 universities and the Directorate of Technical Education opted for online examination.

Around 60,000 students from Madras University had taken the exam.

In an interaction with Times Now, Paul Wilson, Principal of Madras Christian College, varsity's affiliated institute, had said that they are giving provisional admission to students in postgraduate programmes and that despite a delay in admissions, they are receiving positive responses.

How to check Madras University April 2020 Exam results:

Step 1. Candidates need to first visit the official website unom.ac.in

Step 2. Click on the UG /PG/Professional Degree Exam Result notification

Step 3. Enter Registration Number, captcha and click on Get Result

Step 4. Final semester exam results will be displayed

Step 5. Candidates to print their result for future reference