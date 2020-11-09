MAH BEd CET Result 2020 Expected to be Released Shortly at cetcell.mahacet.org, Direct Link Here

MAH BEd CET Result 2020 | The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will on Monday announce MAH BEd CET Result 2020. The MAH CET BEd Result 2020 will be released by the examination body on the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org. All candidates will be able to check their result by entering their application number and password. All those who have appeared in the examination are advised to keep the basic information handy while checking their scorecard.

The examination was conducted from October 1 to October 20. This year, close to 4.55 lakh students have signed up for the examination.

Those candidates who are eligible for taking admission in Special Education Colleges and English Medium Colleges will have to visit the colleges with CET application form, fee payment receipt and admit card.

Candidates will also be able to download their scorecard via direct link here.

MAH CET BEd Result 2020: Steps the check the score -

Step 1: Visit at mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in

Step 2: After the homepage appears, look for MAH CET BEd Result 2020 active link

Step 3: Click on that link

Step 4: Now, type in the application number, hall ticket number, subject

Step 5: Click on submit

Candidates should download the result and take a print out of the same as it will be required during college admission process.

The MHA CET 2020 is a common entrance test conducted for admission in engineering, pharmacy, and agricultural courses.