MAH BHMCT CET 2020 Result Declared at cetcell.mahacet.org: Vedant Umesh Kale Tops Entrance Exam

Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MAH CET) Result 2020 for B.HMCT has been declared on the official website by the exam-conducting authority on Friday, November 27. MAH conducted the Bachelor of Hotel Management Common Entrance Test 2020 for this year’s admission on October 10. Aspirants willing to check their MAH BHMCT CET 2020 Result, rank and scores can visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

MAH BHMCT CET 2020 Result has been released with a list of selected candidates and their CET score and percentile. Vedant Umesh Kale, scoring 71 out of 100 marks, has emerged as the topper of the MAH BHMCT Entrance Exam 2020, with 99.91 percentile. Second in rank is Sharvay Shirish Nagaonkar, with CET score of 69 and overall percentile 99.82. Ranvir Ratnakar Shinde and Prem Ashish James, having scored 68 in CET 2020 score, have grabbed the third place in MAH BHMCT CET 2020 Rank List, scoring 99.64 percentile.

Here’s how to check MAH BHMCT CET Result 2020

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell has announced the result for the admissions in Bachelors of Hotel Management course 2020. Aspirants can check their results following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of MAH CET at cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: Navigate to the left-hand panel on the homepage and look for ‘MAH BHMCT CET 2020’

Step 3: Click on the link and select the option to view the result

Step 4: The PDF list along with the name of selected candidates will appear on screen. Download it and save for future reference

You can also check the MAH CET BHMCT Result 2020 using the direct link here https://view.mahacet.org/mahacet/admin/news_document/Result_B.hmct_27112020.pdf

For the students awaiting MHT CET Result 2020 for PCM and PCB groups, the wait will get over tomorrow as the exam-conducting authority is set to announce the final score on November 28. Meanwhile, the result for MHT CET 2020 for vocational courses will be declared by December 5.