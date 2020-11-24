MAH CET 2020: Maharashtra CET Cell to Declare Results of LLB 3 Years Course Tomorrow

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, is going to declare the results of MAH CET 2020 for its 3 year LLB Degree course on Wednesday i.e. November 25, 2020. Candidates can visit the official website of State Cell at mahacet.org to view their results.

MAH CET 2020 was conducted on November 2 and November 3 for admissions into the three-year LLB programme for undergraduate students. MAH CET 2020 law exam was initially scheduled to be held in the month of June but was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Once the results are declared, candidates will be allowed to view and download their scorecards by logging into the official portal using their Registration number and password.

Direct Link to check MAH LLB 3 years CET-2020 results: info.mahacet.org/cet2020/MAH-LL.B(3-Years)-CET-2020/

How to check MAH LLB CET 2020 results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, at cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: Click on the link ‘MAH LLB (3 Years) CET-2020’ in the undergraduate courses section on the right side of the screen

Step 3: Click on the results link in front of the Declaration of Result of the MAH LL.B. 3 Year CET 2020

Step 4: Enter the registration number and password in the new window

Step 5: Click on the results link to view and download the scorecard

The scorecard of MAH CET 2020 LLB will contain subject-wise marks, total marks scored by the candidate and category-wise rank obtained in CET. In case more than one candidate secures the same marks, those with a higher percentage in Class 12 or equivalent exam will be given the higher rank in the merit list. The scores of MAH CET will be valid for the current academic session only.

The counseling process will begin soon after the results are declared. The details about seat distribution in colleges of law, NAAC, Bar Council of India (BCI), fee structure in colleges and other relevant information will be provided in the Common Admission Procedure (CAP) information brochure.