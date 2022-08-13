The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will release the admit card for MAH CET 2022 exam today, August 13. Once released, registered candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website cetcell.mahacet.org. For downloading the MAH CET 2022 admit card, candidates would need their application number and date of birth.

The exam for the MAH CET MBA and MMS 2022 is scheduled to take place on August 23, 24, and 25. The MBA entrance exam will be held in two shifts — the first one will be from 9 am to 11:30 am and the second one from 2 pm to 4:30 pm. Every year, thousands of students take the computer-based MAH CET MBA and MMS entrance exam. Last year, 1,32,190 students took the MAH MBA CET.

MHT CET MBA, MMS admit card 2022: How to download

Step 1. Visit the official website of MHT CET

Step 2. On the home page, spot the menu which has links to all admit cards for CET exams.

Step 3. Click on the admit card link for MBA

Step 4. You will be redirected to a new window. Key in your application number and date of birth to sign in.

Step 5. Your admit card will be available on the screen.

Step 6. Download and save for future reference.

MHT CET MBA,MMS admit card 2022: Documents to carry along with admit card

— PAN/ Aadhaar card

— Driving License

— Bank passbook with photograph

— Photo ID proof issued by a people’s representative on official letterhead along with a photograph

— Photo ID proof issued by a gazetted officer on official letterhead along with a photograph

— Recent and a valid identity card issued by a recognized college/ university

MHT CET MBA, MMS 2022: Exam Pattern

The MAH MBA CET 2022 will be a computer-based test (CBT) to be held for a duration of two and half hours. It will have multiple choice questions (MCQs) from across four sections including logical reasoning, abstract reasoning, quantitative aptitude, and verbal ability and reading comprehension. Each question will carry one mark. There is no negative marking for any incorrect or unattempted answer. The total marks in the exam is 200.

