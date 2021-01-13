MAH CET CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment Result to be Released Today at mahacet.org; Details

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MAH CAT) cell will release the Centralized Admission Process round 1 seat allotment result for B.E. and B.Tech today on January 13, 2021. All those candidates who have successfully completed the MAH CET Counselling 2020 can check the CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment Result on the official website of State CET cell at mahacet.org.

The MAH CET cell will release the CAP Seat Allotment Liston the basis of the preferences made by the candidates during the counselling. Those who will be allotted seats as per their first preferencewon’t be able to change their seat, however, candidates getting seats as per their 2nd or third choices will have an option to participate in the subsequent round of counselling by opting for ‘Not freeze’ option.

MAHCET CAP Round 1 seat allotment result: How to check

Step 1:Visit the official website of State CET cell, Maharashtra at mahacet.orgStep 2:Go to the tab for B.E./ B.Tech coursesStep 3:You will be redirected to a new page where you have to click on the link for MAH CET CAP round 1 provisional allotment resultStep 4:The MAH CAP round 1 seat allotment list will be displayed on the screen

Once the MAH CET CAP round 1 seat allotment list is released, candidates will have to log in to the website by using their registered username and password and complete the further admission process. The candidates willing to go for the allotted seat shall have to self-verify the seat allotment by certifying that all the details they have provided in the application form are correct and have to upload the relevant documents in support of them. Once the self-verification is done, candidates will have to pay the seat acceptance fee and download the provisional admission letter.

Once the provisional admission is done, candidates will have to report the allotted college/institutes from January 14 to 16, 2021. For more details, candidates can click on the link provided here.