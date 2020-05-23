Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

EDUCATION-CAREER

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Education and Career
1-min read

MAH MBA CET Result 2020: Maharashtra MBA CET Results Released at cetcell.mahacet.org; How to Check

The Maharashtra MBA CET Result released by the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell on its official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 23, 2020, 11:21 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
MAH MBA CET Result 2020: Maharashtra MBA CET Results Released at cetcell.mahacet.org; How to Check
Image for representation.

MAH MBA CET Result 2020 Released | The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (MAHACET) released MAH MBA CET Result 2020. The Maharashtra MBA CET Result declared by the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell on its official website at cetcell.mahacet.org. The Maharashtra MBA CET examination was conducted on March 14 and March 15. The board will also release MMS CET Result 2020 today.

Candidates are advised to keep their registration number and admit card handy while checking the CET 2020 result as they will be asked to enter the credentials.

Uday Samant, Maharashtra Minister of Higher Education and Technical Education, in a tweet, announced that the Maharashtra MBA CET result 2020 will be released at 11 am.

This year, more than one lakh students have appeared in the entrance exam.

Based on the scores obtained in MAH-MBA CET Result 2020 and MMS CET Result 2020, students will get admissions in government colleges and institutes to pursue management. Candidates who will qualify in the entrance examination will have to appear for the counselling rounds. To get more details on how to counselling process, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

MAH MBA CET Result 2020: how to check

Candidates are advised to follow the below-listed steps to check their Maharashtra MBA CET result 2020, MMS CET Result 2020

Step 1) Visit the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2) On the homepage, click on a title reading “MAH-MBA/MMS CET-2020”

Step 3) A new page will open

Step 4) In the notification section, tap on MAH-MBA/MMS CET-2020 results

Step 5) Enter all details – Roll number, Date of Birth

Step 6) Results will display, save it

Step 7) Take a print-out of the result for future reference

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading