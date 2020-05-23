MAH MBA CET Result 2020: Maharashtra MBA CET Results Released at cetcell.mahacet.org; How to Check

MAH MBA CET Result 2020 Released | The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (MAHACET) released MAH MBA CET Result 2020. The Maharashtra MBA CET Result declared by the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell on its official website at cetcell.mahacet.org. The Maharashtra MBA CET examination was conducted on March 14 and March 15. The board will also release MMS CET Result 2020 today.

Candidates are advised to keep their registration number and admit card handy while checking the CET 2020 result as they will be asked to enter the credentials.

Uday Samant, Maharashtra Minister of Higher Education and Technical Education, in a tweet, announced that the Maharashtra MBA CET result 2020 will be released at 11 am.

This year, more than one lakh students have appeared in the entrance exam.

Based on the scores obtained in MAH-MBA CET Result 2020 and MMS CET Result 2020, students will get admissions in government colleges and institutes to pursue management. Candidates who will qualify in the entrance examination will have to appear for the counselling rounds. To get more details on how to counselling process, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

MAH MBA CET Result 2020: how to check

Candidates are advised to follow the below-listed steps to check their Maharashtra MBA CET result 2020, MMS CET Result 2020

Step 1) Visit the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2) On the homepage, click on a title reading “MAH-MBA/MMS CET-2020”

Step 3) A new page will open

Step 4) In the notification section, tap on MAH-MBA/MMS CET-2020 results

Step 5) Enter all details – Roll number, Date of Birth

Step 6) Results will display, save it

Step 7) Take a print-out of the result for future reference

