MAH HM CET 2020 Admit Card Released; Details at cetcell.mahacet.org

The State Common Entrance Test Cell in Maharashtra on Tuesday released the admit card of MAH HM CET 2020 exam. The MAH CET 2020 hall ticket has been made available on the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

The MAH B.HMCT CET 2020 exam will be conducted on October 10. Those appearing for the MAH HM CET 2020 exam will need details including their roll number/ registration number, password and a required captcha to get access to the page.

MAH HM CET 2020 Admit Card: Steps to follow -