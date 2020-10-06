Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

EDUCATION-CAREER

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 » Education and Career
1-min read

MAH HM CET 2020 Admit Card Released; Details at cetcell.mahacet.org

The MAH B.HMCT CET 2020 exam will be conducted on October 10. Those appearing for the MAH HM CET 2020 exam will need details including their roll number/ registration number, password and a required captcha to get access to the page.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 6, 2020, 5:35 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
MAH HM CET 2020 Admit Card Released; Details at cetcell.mahacet.org
Image for representational purpose.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell in Maharashtra on Tuesday released the admit card of MAH HM CET 2020 exam. The MAH CET 2020 hall ticket has been made available on the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

The MAH B.HMCT CET 2020 exam will be conducted on October 10. Those appearing for the MAH HM CET 2020 exam will need details including their roll number/ registration number, password and a required captcha to get access to the page.

MAH HM CET 2020 Admit Card: Steps to follow -

  • Step 1: Visit at cetcell.mahacet.org

  • Step 2: On the homepage, look for an option that leads to the MAH HM CET 2020 admit card page

  • Step 3: Enter your credentials and hit the submit button

  • Step 4: New page comprising of MAH HM CET 2020 admit card will appear

  • Step 5: Download and take a print of the same

    • All candidates must note that this is a very crucial document for their entry in the exam hall. The MAH HM CET 2020 admit card will consist of details including name of the candidate, date of birth, roll number of the candidate, photograph of the candidate, application number, date and time of MAH B.HMCT CET exam, venue of exam centre and exam day instructions.

    The authorities have also issued guidelines that all those appearing for the MAH B.HMCT CET exam 2020 will have to follow. All candidates will have to maintain social distancing at the exam centre.

    All those who will be giving the MAH HM CET 2020 exam will have to ensure that they are carrying their personal mask, gloves, personal transparent water bottle and personal sanitizer. Since the coronavirus is quite widespread across the country, the students have also been asked to use personal conveyance instead of public transport.

    It must also be noted that the examination centre authorities will conduct a thermal screening process at the entrance gate of the centre.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading