MAH HM CET 2020 Admit Card Released; Details at cetcell.mahacet.org
The MAH B.HMCT CET 2020 exam will be conducted on October 10. Those appearing for the MAH HM CET 2020 exam will need details including their roll number/ registration number, password and a required captcha to get access to the page.
Image for representational purpose.
The State Common Entrance Test Cell in Maharashtra on Tuesday released the admit card of MAH HM CET 2020 exam. The MAH CET 2020 hall ticket has been made available on the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.
MAH HM CET 2020 Admit Card: Steps to follow -
- Step 1: Visit at cetcell.mahacet.org
- Step 2: On the homepage, look for an option that leads to the MAH HM CET 2020 admit card page
- Step 3: Enter your credentials and hit the submit button
- Step 4: New page comprising of MAH HM CET 2020 admit card will appear
- Step 5: Download and take a print of the same
All candidates must note that this is a very crucial document for their entry in the exam hall. The MAH HM CET 2020 admit card will consist of details including name of the candidate, date of birth, roll number of the candidate, photograph of the candidate, application number, date and time of MAH B.HMCT CET exam, venue of exam centre and exam day instructions.
The authorities have also issued guidelines that all those appearing for the MAH B.HMCT CET exam 2020 will have to follow. All candidates will have to maintain social distancing at the exam centre.
All those who will be giving the MAH HM CET 2020 exam will have to ensure that they are carrying their personal mask, gloves, personal transparent water bottle and personal sanitizer. Since the coronavirus is quite widespread across the country, the students have also been asked to use personal conveyance instead of public transport.
It must also be noted that the examination centre authorities will conduct a thermal screening process at the entrance gate of the centre.
