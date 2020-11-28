MAH M.Ed, BA, BSc-B.Ed CET Result 2020 Declared at cetcell.mahacet.org

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell on Friday declared the results for BA, BSc-B.Ed (integrated) CET and M.Ed CET 2020. The results have been declared on the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org. The MHT CET 2020 result comprises the marks scored, candidate’s rank and percentile obtained. On the basis of the score in either of the two exams, the candidates will be selected. This year the exam for BA, BSc-B.Ed (integrated) CET and M.Ed CET2020 exams were held on October 27.

MAH M.Ed; BA, BSc-B.Ed CET Result 2020: In order to check the result for all candidates will need their application number and Date of Birth.

Steps to check online -

Step 1: Visit at cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the hyperlink that reads ‘MAH BA, BSc-B.Ed CET merit list' and 'MAH M.Ed CET merit list’

Step 3: You will be taken to a new page where there will be a PDF. On clicking on the PDF link and following the instructions mentioned, you will be able to view your ‘MAH BA, BSc-B.Ed CET merit list’ or 'MAH M.Ed CET merit list’

Step 4: Download or take a print out of your result for future reference

Meanwhile, Maharashtra CET Cell has also declared the results for M.Arch CET, B.HMCT CET and M.HMCT CET, MCA CET and LLB 5-year CET.