Maharashtra: AICTE Adviser Prof Malkhede New VC of Amravati University

Professor Dileep Malkhede will be appointed as the VC of Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University (Representative image)

Prof Dileep Malkhede, currently adviser to All India Council for Technical Education, was on Saturday appointed as the vice chancellor of Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University by Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari for a term of five years.

Professor Dileep Malkhede, currently adviser to All India Council for Technical Education, was on Saturday appointed as the vice-chancellor of Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University by Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari for a term of five years. A release from the University said Malkhede succeeded Dr Murlidhar Chandekar whose term ended on June 1 this year. Malkhede, a professor of mechanical engineering at the College of Engineering in Pune, was on deputation to AICTE since June, 2016, it added.

first published:September 12, 2021, 13:58 IST