Maharashtra: AICTE Adviser Prof Malkhede New VC of Amravati University

Professor Dileep Malkhede, currently adviser to All India Council for Technical Education, was on Saturday appointed as the vice-chancellor of Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University by Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari for a term of five years. A release from the University said Malkhede succeeded Dr Murlidhar Chandekar whose term ended on June 1 this year. Malkhede, a professor of mechanical engineering at the College of Engineering in Pune, was on deputation to AICTE since June, 2016, it added.

