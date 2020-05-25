MAHA CET 2020: Application Deadline Extended Till May 31, Apply at mahacet.org

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (MAHACET) has once again extended the deadline for MHT CET 2020 application form submission. A notification in this regard was released by the board officials on its official website.

Students who haven’t filled up the application form for MAH CET 2020 can also fill it up via direct link.

In the official notification, the body said, “In order to protect the Academic Interests of the Candidates desirous of appearing for the various professional courses, CET-2020, the ongoing form filling date has been extended till Saturday 31th May 2020”.

Students can also check the official notice here.

Through the notice, the Cell has released a proposed revised date of the common entrance test. The Cell has said it will be conducting the CET on July 19.

The MAHACET has asked candidates to keep visiting the official website for updates.

Besides it, the Cell has declared MHA MBA Result 2020 and MMS-CET- 2020 on the portal. It was a computer-based examination, conducted on March 14 and 15. A total of 1,10,631 candidates had appeared in the entrance exam.

