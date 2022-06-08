HCL Offers 1-Year Software Engineering Training, Job Offer to 12th Pass

The Maharashtra government has collaborated with HCL Technologies (HCL) to train Maha HSC or class 12 students for IT engineering jobs by equipping them with future-ready skills. As part of the Maharashtra Young Leaders Aspiration Development Programme (MYLAP) HCL Technologies’ early career programme TechBee will prepare students for entry-level IT jobs at the company.

Students who have completed Class 12 in 2021 or appeared for Class 12 or HSC in 2022 with math or business math can apply for the programme. They must have obtained 60 per cent or above marks are eligible to apply for the TechBee programme.

Selected candidates undergo extensive 12-month training to become software engineers. Upon completing the training, candidates are employed in a full-time position with HCL.

Qualified candidates will have to pass an Online Career Aptitude Test (HCL CAT), which checks their aptitude in areas including quantitative reasoning (mathematics), logical reasoning, and the English language. Those who clear the test will be invited for an interview or discussion, after which HCL will issue a offer letter.

Students selected for the training programme will get a stipend of Rs 10,000 during the internship in live HCL projects. While working, candidates pursue their higher education with BITS Pilani, SASTRA University, or Amity University.

On completing the one-year training programme, students can earn a salary of between Rs 1.70-2.20 lakhs per annum in the chosen job roles like software engineer, infrastructure management, design engineer, or digital process associate roles. The fee for the training programme is Rs 1,00,000 plus taxes.

“We will offer this programme to 34 districts in Maharashtra. With this programme, students from rural areas will get the opportunity to work with us and deliver projects for Fortune 500 companies. We are thankful to the Government of Maharashtra for their patronage and cooperation in enabling the programme’s outreach. This collaboration between the State Government and HCL Technologies will script a new chapter in creating an employable workforce in the region,” said Apparo V V, Chief Human Resources Officer, HCL Technologies.

“HCL Technologies is planning to induct 20,000 plus students into the MYLAP apprenticeship. This is in line with the philosophy of Learn, Earn and Live in dignity. I am convinced that with such initiatives, students from Maharashtra will be ready from an early age to tackle global challenges with industry know-hows and skill development. I congratulate all bureaucrats related to the Department of Education, Govt of Maharashtra and HCL Technologies on signing this Memorandum of Understanding,” said Minister of School Education, Varsha Gaikwad.

