Home » News » education-career » Maha: Man Stabbed a College Student in Aurangabad
1-MIN READ

Maha: Man Stabbed a College Student in Aurangabad

A man killed a 18-year-old college-going girl. (Representative Image: PTI)

The incident took place around near Deogiri College, said a police official.

An 18-year-old college-going girl was brutally killed by a man in Aurangabad city of Maharashtra on Saturday afternoon, police said. The incident took place around near Deogiri College, said a police official.

Sharansingh Sethi, the accused, allegedly approached Sukhpreet Kaur alias Kashish (18) from behind and slit her throat while asking her `why don’t you love me,’ he said. While Sethi then fled from the spot, another girl who was with Kaur called police and took her to hospital. But she died during treatment, the official said. Kaur was a student of Bachelor in Business Administration course at Deogiri College. Police were looking for Sethi and further probe is on, the official added.

first published:May 22, 2022, 17:59 IST