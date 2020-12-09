MAHA METRO Recruitment 2020: Apply for 86 Supervisory Posts at mahametro.org, Application Process Starts Dec 14

MAHA METRO Recruitment 2020 | The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation has invited applications for recruitment to Supervisory posts in the Operation and Maintenance (O and M) department of Pune Metro Rail Project on a regular basis. There are a total 86 vacancies. Those who want to apply will have to visit mahametro.org.

The online application process will start on December 14 and will close on January 21, 2021.

Out of the total vacancies, 56 are for Station Controller/Train Operator/Train Controller-S1, four for Section Engineer (Electrical)-S3, one each for Section Engineer (IT)- S3 and Section Engineer (Mechanical)- S3, five for Section Engineer (Electronics)- S3, eight for Junior Engineer (Electrical)-S1, three for Junior Engineer (Electronics) -S1, six for Junior Engineer (Mechanical) -S1 and two for Junior Engineer (Civil) -S1.

MAHA METRO Recruitment 2020: Follow the steps to apply

Step 1: On a search engine of your choice, enter the url, mahametro.org

Step 2: Go to ‘Careers section’

Step 3: Click on apply online link for supervisory posts

Step 4: Now, register yourself

Step 5: Enter all the basic details in the online application form and upload required documents

Step 6: Pay application fee

Step 7: Check details carefully and click on submit

Step 8: Now, candidates can save the form on their device and keep a hard copy for future reference

The application fee for candidates belonging to General, Other Backward Class (OBC) and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) is Rs 400, while that for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tributes and females is Rs 150. The application fee is non-refundable.

Those applying for these posts should be between 18 and 28 years. However, there is relaxation in maximum age for candidates belonging to reserved categories.

Selection Process

Station Controllers, Train Operator, Train Controller: The selection process for these posts comprise four-stage - Online Test(CBT), Psycho Test and Personal Interview followed by Medical Examination in A1 (Aye-one) Category.

Section Engineer, Junior Engineer (Electrical, IT, Computer, Electronics, Mechanical, Civil): Candidates applying for these posts will have to go through three-stage selection process - Online Test(CBT) and Personal Interview followed by Medical Examination in A3 (Aye-three) category.

"Dates of online examination, result of online examination and all recruitment related information shall be available only on Web site: www.punemetrorail.org and candidates must remain in constant touch with it," said Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation in a notification: mahametro.org/pdf/MAHA-MetroPHR_OM06(S)2020.pdf