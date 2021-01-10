MAHA Metro Recruitment 2020: Apply for Supervisory Posts at Mahametro.org; Check Dates, Details Here

The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MAHA-Metro) has opened applications for supervisory posts. Interested candidates for the posts can apply at the Operation and Maintenance (O and M) Department of Pune Metro Rail Project's website mahametro.org by January 21.

The MAHA Metro has announced 86 vacancies for the supervisory posts including in Station Controller/ Train Operator/Train Controller, Station Engineer (Electrical), Station Engineer (IT), Station Engineer (Electronics), Station Engineer (Mechanical), Junior Engineer (Electrical), Junior Engineer (Electronics), Junior Engineer (Mechanical) and Junior Engineer (Civil).

As per the MAHA Metro advertisement, the educational qualification required for the vacancies differ according to the posts. However, candidates with higher qualifications in respective disciplines can also apply.

MAHA Metro Recruitment 2020: Selection Process

· For the post of MAHA Metro Station Controllers, Train Operator, and Train Controller, the selection will be made through a Computer-based online test, Psycho Test, Personal Interview, and Medical Examination in A1 (Aye-one) Category.

· For the posts including Section Engineer, Junior Engineer (Electrical, IT, Computer, Electronics, Mechanical and Civil, an online computer-based test, personal interview, and a medical examination in A3 (Aye-three) category will be conducted to select the candidates.

As per the MAHA Metro selection process, candidates will be judged for knowledge, skills, comprehension, aptitude and physical fitness. To be shortlisted for a career in the supervisory posts at MAHA Metro, candidates have to qualify for each stage, including the medical examinations. The online computer-based test will be conducted only at Maharashtra’s Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur, and Aurangabad.

Details regarding online examination dates, the result of online examination, and all recruitment related information will be available on the website -- punemetrorail.org.

MAHA Metro Recruitment 2020: Application Process

Step 1: Visit the official website -- www.punemetrorail.org

Step 2: Check and read the detailed notification, eligibility, and register by filling the required details

Step 3: Upload required scanned copies in the prescribed formats

Step 4: Pay the MAHA Metro registration fees for the supervisory posts under O and M Department in online mode

Step 5: Submit the MAHA Metro application