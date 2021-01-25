Maha Metro Recruitment 2021: Last Date to Submit Application Extended Till Jan 31 at mahametro.org

The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (MAHA-Metro) has extended the last date to apply for the Supervisory and Non-Supervisory posts till January 31. Earlier, the last date for submission was January 21. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the Maha Metro recruitment 2021 for the Operation and Maintenance (O&M) department of the Pune Metro Rail Project on its official website at mahametro.org. The MMRC has announced the recruitment of 139 Supervisory and Non-Supervisory posts for the O&M department of the Pune Metro Rail Project on December 14.

Candidates are requested to go through the eligibility criteria for MAHA Metro recruitment 2021 for various posts before proceeding to the application form. The eligibility criteria are different for each post.

MAHA Metro recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

1. For non-supervisory Posts: Candidates must have SSC pass with ITI from NCVT/SCVT recognized Institute in Electrical/Fitter/Mason/Plumber/Electronics/Electronics Mechanic/AC & Refrigeration Trades. Candidates must have the working knowledge of Marathi Language.

Click on the link to read the further details

2. For Supervisory posts: There are a total of 9 posts in this section and the eligibility criteria vary according to the posts. Candidates can check the details of eligibility criteria here

Maha Metro recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1. Visit the official website of Maharashtra Metro at mahametro.orgStep 2. On the homepage go to the careers tab and click on itStep 3. A new page will be opened, click on the link for ‘Apply’ for Supervisory/Non-Supervisory postsStep 4. Read the instructions carefully and proceed for new registrationStep 5. Enter the required details and submit. Proceed further for the application form and key in the details carefullyStep 6. Upload the documents and make the payment of application feeStep 7. Download a copy of the Maha Metro application form 2021 for future reference

Candidates belonging to UR, OBC & EWS including Ex-servicemen will have to pay the non-refundable application fee of Rs. 400 while and SC/ST and Women candidates are required to pay Rs. 150 for each post.

For more details, candidates can go through the official notification.