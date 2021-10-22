MAHA TET 2021 Postponed Again, Exam to be Held on November 21

The Maharashtra State Examination Council has once again postponed the Teachers’ Eligibility Test (MHA TET) 2021. MAHA TET 2021 exam which was to be held in the last week of October has been postponed due to elections in the Doglur-Biloli Vidhansabha Constituency. The exam will be now held on November 21 and the MAHA TET revised admit card will be released on October 26. Earlier, the MAHA TET 2021 exam was scheduled to be conducted on October 31 and the admit card was issued on October 14.

The election is likely to take place in the last week of October. Hence, the exam schedule was coinciding with the election date.

Candidates must note that they will have to download the fresh admit card that would be issued on the official website on October 26. Once the MAHA TET 2021 revised admit card is out. The link will be activated at mahatet.in.

They will be required to log in to the portal by using their registered username or user id and password. Candidates must carry a copy of the MAHA TET 2021 hall ticket to the allotted examination venue along with a valid photo id proof or else they wouldn’t be allowed to enter the exam premises. Examinees are also advised to go through the details mentioned on the MAHA TET 2021 hall ticket carefully. In case of any discrepancy, they must contact the concerned authority immediately.

The MAHA TET 2021 will be conducted in offline mode. The exam would be conducted in two shifts for Paper I and Paper II each of 150 minutes duration. Maharashtra TET 2021 would be conducted with adherence to COVID-19 guidelines such as wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, hence, candidates should also follow the safety norms at the test centre.

