Maha TET Result Paper 1, 2: Maharashtra TET Provisional Results Declared at mahatet.in

Maha TET Result Paper 1, 2 | The Maharashtra State Council of Examination has announced the provisional result of the Maharashtra TET 2019. Those who appeared in Maha TET Paper 1 and Paper 2 can check their result by visiting the official website of the exam at mahatet.in.

Paper 1 of Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test was conducted for candidates who want to teach Class 1 to 5 and Paper 2 for those who want to teach Class 6 to 8. Maharashtra TET 2020 exam was conducted on January 19 this year.

How to check Maharashtra TET result -

Step 1: Visit at mahatet.in

Step 2: Enter TET registration ID and password to log in

Step 3: Result will appear on screen

Candidates should check carefully if there are any discrepancies in the result. They should bring it to the notice of authorities concerned, if they find any error in the result.

Besides, those who have grievances regarding non-application of reservation category can submit a grievance form till August 15.

"If there are any grievances regarding reservation category not applied while declaring the result etc, candidates can fill up the grievance form online and upload required documents proving their claims before August 15,” Times of India reported quoting Tukaram Supe, Chairman of Maharashtra State Exam Council as saying. He added they will review these claims and take appropriate action.

Final results will be declared after the council reviews all the complaints and redress grievances.