Maharashtra 12th Result 2020 Date: When to Expect MSBSHE HSC Results at mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra 12th Result 2020 Date | The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to announce High School Certificate (HSC) or Class 12 Result 2020 anytime between July 15 and 20. However, no official confirmation has been given out by the Maharashtra board yet about the exact date of result declaration. Once announced, students can check their Maharashtra Class 12 board results at mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in. Students can also download the online mark sheet in PDF format until and unless they receive the hardcopy from their respective schools.







According to Hindustan Times, Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had on July 10 said that paper checking for Maharashtra HSC exams has been completed and the answer sheets are being scanned for the re-evaluation process that needs to begin after the MSBSHE HSC Results are announced.







If reports are to be believed, this year, the Maharashtra MSBSHE board is considering to make the revaluation process online due to coronavirus pandemic. However, the final decision has not been taken yet.







All Maharashtra HSC exams were conducted successfully from February 18 to March 18.







Meanwhile, Maharashtra SSC Result 2020 is expected to be announced by the end of this month. MSBSHE Class 10 Board Exams which were scheduled for March and April were halted mid-way due to coronavirus-induced lockdown. Later, the pending exams of Class 10 board were called off due to the increasing number of Covid-19 cases. The board decided to evaluate the students in the pending subjects using alternative methods.