Maharashtra: Aurangabad to Get Divisional Centre of Technical University

The Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University will set up a divisional centre in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad for the benefit of students from the district and its nearby areas, Minister of Higher and Technical Education Uday Samant said on Wednesday. The centre will be established at the Government Engineering College here, he told reporters in the city.

”A divisional centre of the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University will be set up in Aurangabad. An area spread across 2,500 square feet will be identified in the government engineering college and the centre will be activated in a month,” he said. The university, established by the Maharashtra government, is situated at Lonere in Raigad district.

A diploma course in Artificial Intelligence will be started at Government Polytechnic in Aurangabad and it will have a batch of 30 students, Samant said. He said short-term courses of six months will start at a study centre on saints, set up by the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University at Paithan near here, from September.

During his visit, Samant handed over 10 ventilators to the Aurangabad district administration. He said 82 more ventilators will be given to the district by Shiv Sena minister Aaditya Thackeray.

