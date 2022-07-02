Maharashtra Autorickshaw Driver's Son Gets 592 out of 600 in Class 12 Board Exam

Garud Sachin Balu, the son of an auto-rickshaw driver from Maharashtra’s Akola has achieved a 592 marks out of a total of 600 in class 12. The boy scored a perfect 100 mathematics, statistics and physics in the HSC exam. The lowest score among all subjects is 97 out of 100 in English. Sharing the heartwarming story online, a LinkedIn user narrated his encounter with the father of the student.

“Today while travelling in a local Auto in Akola Maharashtra, the auto driver shared his son’s (Garud Sachin Balu) Marksheet with us out of sheer joy to see the marks. He is a brilliant brain,” wrote the user while posting a photo of the son’s HSC or class 12 mark sheet.

“The father was feeling so proud sharing the achievement of his son,” the user added while requesting other users to make the boy famous by sharing his story. The post has received over 61 thousand likes on the social media platform so far. Users on the platform hailed the boy’s hard work and wished him a bright future.

In another similar inspiring story from Maharashtra board exams this year, Jyoti Lokhande, the mother of two, cleared the Maharashtra HSC board exam 2022 announced on June 8. She had lost her husband due to COVID-19, and appeared for the exam this year. She cleared it with 51.67 per cent. She had to drop out of school after she got married in 2009 but on her husband’s insistence, she resumed her education.

Former Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Eknath Gaikwad had hailed the achievement of Jyoti. Sharing her story in a tweet, the minister has applauded the efforts of all such students who defied the odds in their way and overcame the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic to clear the HSC exam. “Like her, many of our students have done well despite the challenges of the pandemic. I salute their determination,” tweeted Gaikwad.

