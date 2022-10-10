Maharashtra-based Private Medical Colleges to Slash Fee From Rs 8.4 Lakh to Rs 4.8 Lakh

The Fee Regulating Authority (FRA) has announced a cut in the annual tuition for the MBBS programme at Sangli’s Prakash Institute of Medical Sciences. The cut, of over 40 per cent, brings the college’s MBBS tuition fees down to Rs 4.8 lakh from Rs 8.4 lakhs, reported TOI. The FRA determined the fee amount using the medical college’s expenditure documents from the previous year.

Based on adequate documentation, the institute can make a review request. While most of the state’s private medical colleges requested an increase in annual fees, the FRA has instead permitted a reasonable rise—and in one instance, even a decrease—based on the institutions’ expenses.

To help students during the upcoming admissions season, the authorities set both undergraduate and postgraduate medical college fees in continuous meetings last week.

Many private medical colleges in the state have witnessed an increase in fees, ranging from Rs 50,000 to up to Rs 1.5 lakh. However, there were six colleges in the state, namely Talegaon’s MIMER, Latur’s MIMSR, Solapur’s Ashwini Medical College, Nashik’s SMBT College, Chiplun’s Walawalkar College, and JIlU’s IMSR in Jalna, that decided against raising their tuition this year. These colleges continued with their fee from the last academic year.

FRA’s chairman and a retired high court justice Vijay Lakhichand Achliya stated that the raise was deemed modest based on the fees collected by colleges from NRI students. He added that colleges may request reconsideration based on substantial evidence.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) released directives in February this year requiring private and deemed medical institutions to give 50% of their seats to students at the same fees as government medical colleges, with implementation beginning in the academic year 2022-23.

The decision was objected to by many private colleges in the country. Private medical colleges in Tamil Nadu challenged the decision in the Madras High Court. Many medical colleges had approached Supreme Court, challenging the NMC fee memorandum decision.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here