Maharashtra Board Class 10, 12 Exams Cancelled? Here's What Varsha Gaikwad Said

“Maharashtra Board class 10, 12 exams have been cancelled," reads a Tweet which is being circulated across social media platforms. The post has an image of Varsha Gaikwad - the minister of school education in Maharashtra, however, this Tweet is not an official one. After Gaikwad’s earlier statement on “reviewing" the board exam situation and Shiv Sena leader Arvind Sawant’s letter to Education Minister seeking a “uniform" decision across states, there have been speculations that Maharashtra might cancel its board exams this year, however, there is no official statement on the same yet.

In an official statement, Gaikwad said, “Beware! I’ve got to know that some morphed images of my Twitter handle are being circulated to spread misinformation about exams. Only trust information from official handles and platforms. Please do not fall for any kind of misinformation."

Beware! I’ve got to know that some morphed images of my twitter handle are being circulated to spread misinformation about exams. Only trust information from official handles and platforms. Please do not fall for any kind of misinformation. pic.twitter.com/VOjslleWAN— Varsha Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) April 11, 2021

In an earlier statement, Gaikwad had said, “I have a clear idea that some parents and students are uneasy about the board exams in view of the growing contagion of coronavirus. Protecting the health of students is our first responsibility. We are reviewing the situation. A decision in this regard will be taken in the next few days after discussions with the Chief Minister.”

This statement had lead to several speculations. A meeting between academicians, officials from Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), and chief minister have taken place and several sources have confirmed that a “student-friendly" decision is being adopted. The final decision is yet to be officially announced.

Shiv Sena leader Arvind Sawant has written a letter to Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhiryal Nishank seeking a uniform policy for class 10 and 12 Board exams across states and boards. “A unilateral decision by any state would lead to the students of that particular state being at a disadvantage career and opportunity wise,” the former union minister wrote in his letter.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here