Maharashtra Board Exam 2021: Class 10 Exam After May 1; Check Details Here

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will conduct the HSC and SSC exam 2021 after April 15 and May 1, respectively. The same has been notified by the Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad. In her tweet, she stated that the final schedule for both the exam will be declared soon. Varsha also mentioned that the state is consulting with health officials on the possibility of reopening schools for class 5 to 8.

We are considering holding HSC exams after April 15 and SSC exams after May 1. State is consulting health officials on the possibility of reopening schools for standard 5th to 8th. A decision will soon be taken," the tweet read.

Once the decision will be taken on the final schedule and time table for Maharashtra Class 10 & 12 board exams, MSBSHSE will update the date sheet for both the exams on its official website msbshse.org.in. Students and their parents are advised to keep visiting the official website to stay updated.

A few days ago, the group of teachers across the state sent a letter to the Maharashtra education board to give them more clarity on conducting the class 10 and class 12 examinations as there has been a lot of uncertainty regarding the same.

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the exam schedule for class 10 and class 12 board exam 2021. The announcement was made by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Thursday in a live video address to the students. The education body will conduct the board examinations from May 4 to June 10. The CBSE Result 2021 will be released on July 15.

