​Maharashtra Board Exam 2021: Classes 10, 12 Date Sheet Released, Exams to Begin From April 2021

The date sheet or time table for class 10 and class 12 board examinations has been released by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on its official website www.mahahsscboard.in. However, this is just the tentative time table and the final one would be announced if they receive any objections against it. According to the schedule released, the Maharashtra SSC, HSC exams 2021 will commence on April 29and April 23,respectively. From April 23 to May 21, 2021, the Maharashtra HSC exams 2021 are scheduled, while SSC exams will be held from April 29 to May 20.

The Maharashtra Class 10 and Class 12 Board 2021examination will be held offline in various cities of the state including Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad, Nagpur, Nashik, Kolhapur, Latur, Konkan and Amravati.

How to check the schedule for Maharashtra Class 10 and Class 12 Board 2021examination:

Candidates who have to appear for the examination can follow the below-mentioned process to check the time table.

Step 1: Candidates are required to visit the official website of MSBSHSE at www.mahahsscboard.in

Step 2: On the homepage, you will find a separate link to check the class 10 and 12 examination schedule, click on it

Step 3: The exam schedule will be displayed on the screen in PDF format

Step 4: Candidates can download the schedule and take its printout for future references

Maharashtra SSC 2021 Exam Date Sheet

The board exams for SSC will commence on April 29, 2021and end on May 20, 2021. The exam will be held in two shifts — morning (10:30 am to 1:30 pm) and afternoon (3 pm to 6 pm).

Maharashtra HSC 2021 Exam Date Sheet

HSC board exam 2021 will start from April 23, 2021and will end on May 21, 2021.

Maharashtra SSC and HSC Practical Exam 2021

The practical exams for both classes will be held between April and May, 2021. For HSC, the practical exam will commence from April 1 and will end on April 22, 2021, while for SSC, it will be from April 9 to April 28, 2021.

Maharashtra SSC and HSCResults 2021

The date of the results of the Maharashtra Board Exam 2021 has not yet been released, but it is likely to be announced around July for HSC and in August for SSC.