The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will begin the class 10 or SSC board exams today, March 2. The board will conduct the exam in two shifts for a duration of three hours. The first shift will begin at 11:00 am and continue till 2:00 pm, while the second shift will start at 3:00 pm and end at 6:00 pm. Students are advised to reach the exam hall 30 minutes before the scheduled time.

All SSC board exam students must carry their admit cards and school id cards to the examination centre. Students without the admit card will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Students appearing for the secondary school certificate exams will be granted 10 extra minutes to read the question paper thoroughly.

The Maharashtra board class 10 exams will begin with the first language paper which includes Hindi, Marathi, Urdu, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Sindhi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, and Punjabi in the first shift. Meanwhile, the second or third language papers include German and French in the second shift. The Maharashtra SSC 2023 exam will end with social sciences paper-II: geography.

Candidates will not be allowed to leave the examination hall unless the test is over and the answer sheets are submitted to the concerned invigilator. According to the schedule, the Maharashtra board class 10 exam 2023 will conclude on March 25.

Items such as mobile phones, earphones, smart watches, calculators, and others will not be allowed inside the exam hall. This year, the Maharashtra board is taking measures to ensure ‘copy-free exams’. According to media reports, photocopy or xerox shops have been ordered to be closed within a 50-meter radius of the examination centres, keeping in line with the ‘copy-free exams’. Even police personnel will be increased around the examination centres on all exam days.

In 2022, the Maharashtra board recorded a total pass percentage of 96.94 per cent in class 10 exams. Out of the 15.68 lakh students who appeared in the SSC examination last year, a total of 15.21 lakh cleared the exams.

